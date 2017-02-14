Photo by Timothy Hiatt/WireImage

Honestly, What Is Niall Horan Ever Tweeting About?

Out of all of the One Direction guys, Niall Horan is most active on Twitter. It makes sense given that he was the first to release solo music, providing massive relief for Directioners and softening the blow of the group's indefinite hiatus. Niall makes an effort to stay connected with fans, hopping on the social network to host live chats, address his well-being, and give updates about his studio progress after the release of "This Town."

While his tweets are often pretty standard — giving his fans love, stray thoughts on soccer football and golf — his emotions range from cranky to "chill mofo" and some deeply profound confusion in between. There are just some things about his tweets we don't quite understand.