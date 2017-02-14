Honestly, What Is Niall Horan Ever Tweeting About?

Out of all of the One Direction guys, Niall Horan is most active on Twitter. It makes sense given that he was the first to release solo music, providing massive relief for Directioners and softening the blow of the group's indefinite hiatus. Niall makes an effort to stay connected with fans, hopping on the social network to host live chats, address his well-being, and give updates about his studio progress after the release of "This Town."
While his tweets are often pretty standard — giving his fans love, stray thoughts on
soccer football and golf — his emotions range from cranky to "chill mofo" and some deeply profound confusion in between. There are just some things about his tweets we don't quite understand.
Not exactly sure what this is about
But Niall thinks we got it
Is everything OK?
He is straight up when he wants to be antisocial
And has no love for early mornings
His Irish really showed when he called a nightstand a "bedside locker"
And asked us, "What's up?"
And referred to diapers as "nappies"
His short-lived rap career is a very fond memory
He publicly admits that he's lazy AF sometimes
And he doesn't take proper care of his retainer
His old social networking profiles make him cringe
But he has no shame in social network shout-outs
Or flirting via Twitter
He apparently holds a grudge against one of his teachers
And has shared some honest but brutal thoughts about football
But despite the strong emotions he shares, he's actually quite chill