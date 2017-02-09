Here’s What Will Happen In Stranger Things Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

A few days ago, we got the tantalizing first teaser for season two of Stranger Things, which seemingly showed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) alive. Now, Entertainment Weekly has blessed us with a ton of new plot details, which we will proceed to overanalyze the hell out of, because what else are we supposed to do until October 31?!

As we previously learned, when we return to Hawkins, Indiana, the story will pick up one year after the events of season one. It’ll be Halloween night and the boys will be dressed up as Ghostbusters, but they’ll still be dealing with their own terrors. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), for one, seems to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was seen coughing up some slug-like creature in the season one finale. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they’re real or not,” co-creator Matt Duffer told EW.

Also traumatized are the Wheeler siblings: Mike (Finn Wolfhard) thinks he’s lost Eleven, while Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is coming to grips with Barb’s death. Co-creator Ross Duffer says they’re “the most screwed up” and we’ll see how their trauma plays out in round two.

The adults, meanwhile, seem to be desperately searching for stability. Joyce (Winona Ryder) has decided her sons need a father figure, so she’s started dating an old high-school classmate, Bob (Sean Astin). And poor Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) is left to try to cover up everything from season one in an effort to keep everyone safe. Let’s go ahead and assume that probably doesn’t work.

Besides Joyce’s new love interest, other new characters include brother-and-sister pair Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). The latter is apparently caught in a love triangle with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), while Billy is being touted as a new villain. “The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that,” Matt Duffer teased.

And don’t worry: Eleven will indeed be back. “I want people to know that she’s back and she’s a major part of the season and not know how or why,” Matt Duffer said. “We do get into her story and backstory. We learn about where she came from and how she came into the world and the program that resulted in her.”

Perhaps most importantly, Hawkins National Laboratory is still open, and the portal to the Upside Down still exists. Uh oh. Even so, the Duffers warn that the new season will be exploring “different kinds of horror” than what we’ve already seen. So, yeah, sign us up.