Big Sean Writes A Deeply Honest Letter To His 18-Year-Old Self

Getty Images

On the heels of releasing his introspective new album, I Decided, Big Sean has shared an open letter he wrote to his 18-year-old self.

“There is more to your life than your future,” the now 28-year-old writes. “Rapping’s been your job since before it was your job, before you were out of high school, before you faced the decisions that would change everything. That hustle will create your path for you and be a testament to the light you have to share. But it will leave you with a lot more to work on.”

In the letter, he tells his younger self that happiness won’t just come through his career — rather it’ll be found when he allows himself to “be present.”

“Being present takes as much effort and talent as killing a verse, or writing a good song,” he writes. “I know it doesn't feel as natural, but remember those times when you gave yourself the opportunity to live and feel free — to enjoy your friends, enjoy your family, enjoy young love. That's where you found the inspiration to write and go harder. At 28, this is what you're working on now. The high won't last.”

The letter also touches on being a teen in Detroit, experiencing racism, and deciding to pursue music instead of going to college. Sean finishes by reminding himself about the importance of social activism, writing, “One day your city will need you. Flint up the road will need you. They're going to need all the help they can get. Give these people a hero to look up to — a black one at that — one that the whole city can be proud of.”

