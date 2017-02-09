Justin Bieber Is Flooding Instagram With Shirtless Selfies And Studio Pics

Getty Images

After declaring last year that Instagram is “for the devil,” Justin Bieber has embraced the dark side and returned to the pic-posting platform. He ended his six-month hiatus last week with a snippet from his Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, and last night (February 8), he sealed the deal with a slew of brand-new posts.

The first in his flood of pics was a tour poster listing the upcoming dates for his Purpose world tour, which picks up in Mexico next week and continues into September. From there, he shared photos of himself at the NHL All-Star Game, praying at the dinner table with friends, and even hitting the studio with DJ pal Martin Garrix. Looks like that Purpose follow-up may be coming sooner than we thought!

Oh, and because he’s Justin Bieber, he also made sure to put his tattooed torso on display with a shirtless selfie pic.

“SOO MUCH CONTENT” is right!