Congrats to Amal, even though she’s not me

George Clooney Is Having Twins With Amal And Not Me

Sometimes, internet rumors actually turn out to be fact. Last month, the hot celeb gossip floating around was that my future husband Hollywood A-lister George Clooney and wife, Amal, a human-rights lawyer, were expecting twins. Surprise! It's actually true.

According to Us Weekly, the couple ARE expecting two little bundles of joy come June. Both Amal and George will be first-time parents.

Seriously, is there something in the water in the celeb world right now? Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh just welcomed triplets, while Beyoncé and Jay Z nearly broke the internet last week after announcing they're expecting twins. When will the madness end?! (Never, I hope.)

So for all the people who kept believing they'd end up with Clooney one day, I think it's safe to say that ship has finally set sail. [cries for days]