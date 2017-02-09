Will Desiigner’s New Single Be Bigger Than ‘Panda’?

Getty Images

After a massive year that saw him scoring platinum hits with “Panda” and “Timmy Turner,” Desiigner is keeping up the momentum with his first new release of 2017.

The Brooklyn rapper is back to his characteristically energetic ways on “Outlet,” a horn-driven track featuring the rapid-fire ad-libs we’ve come to expect from him. He’s been teasing the track for months now — it was previously previewed on OVO Sound Radio and in a Champs Sports commercial — but the full version is finally here, in all its spazzy glory.

“Outlet” comes just a day after Desiigner announced his first-ever headlining tour, aptly named The Outlet tour. The 25-date trek kicks off on April 2 in Seattle.