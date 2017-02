Getty Images

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” a rundown of the week’s news — without the talking heads. We’ve got a special episode for you today featuring Jamil Smith in conversation with comedian Dean Obeidallah, host of the eponymous SiriusXM radio show, about the Muslim Ban and what to make of the first weeks of Trump’s America.

Thanks for being with us on this journey, internet. You can subscribe to our show and other fine MTV Podcasts productions on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify.