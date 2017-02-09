Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Nickelodeon + James Devaney/GC Images

Nick Cannon And Ansel Elgort Will Take On The NBA Celebrity All-Star Court

The NBA Celebrity All-Star game pits some of the most athletic actors, artists, and performers against each other each year, and 2017 is bringing some serious hoops fans out of the woodwork.

Nick Cannon and Ansel Elgort are two of the dudes who will try their best Space Jam impression on for size — minus that whole Monstars thing — and they'll be joined by Caleb McLaughlin (a.k.a Lucas from Stranger Things), Win Butler of Arcade Fire, Master P, and more.

Check out the full list of 2017's celeb NBA All-Star hopefuls below, and catch the game on February 17 on ESPN.