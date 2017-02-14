Swim Deeper: Here's Your First Look At The Brand-New Season Of Catfish

Nev and Max are pros when it comes to catching crafty Catfish. But now, the MTV duo is about to swim deeper when the long-running MTV series returns.

In a first look at the upcoming season -- premiering on March 1 -- the digital experts will explore the matters of a Catfish heart like never before. From one man declaring, "I almost took away my life" to Nev stating, "We'll get to the bottom of this," the intrigue that this show has always presented continues.

But, as is always the case with the beloved program, there are some trademark Catfish incidents -- like a bit of humor when Nev reads his partner a message about how "someone wasn't completely honest" and the silver fox declares "no s**t." Plus, there are plenty of love hopefuls (and possible cyber crooks) looking more than a bit distressed.

Watch the clip in its entirety, share your thoughts on the upcoming installment and do not miss Catfish, debuting on Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c!