Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger Collab Sold Out Right After Its Runway Debut

Last night, Tommy Hilfiger debuted his second "Tommy x Gigi" collection with Gigi Hadid in the unconventional fashion show location of Venice, California. Also unconventional? The collection was immediately available as per what's being called the "see now, buy now" model. Which means, basically, that everything in the show was available to buy online as it was being shown on the runway. Which also means, basically, that everything sold out immediately!

While it was the Gigi collection, the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and Joan Smalls were also there to steal the show.

Some items are still available — mostly in the tiniest sizes. So if you were vying for the cropped sweater Gigi opened with the show with and you're an XS, you're in luck.