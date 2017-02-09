'My Little Monster': CT's Mini-Me Makes Social Media Debut

Chris "CT" Tamburello memorably unveiled his son Christopher during the Challenge season premiere (how priceless was that?) -- and now, the Rivals 2 champ is introducing his firstborn to a brand-new audience: his Instagram following.

"My little monster #nofilter," CT -- who is set to invade the cutthroat game with his fellow champions -- wrote with the closeup shot of his wide-eyed mini-me, above. Judging by the competitor's caption, it appears that the kiddo is already taking after his dad. Next thing we know, this tiny boy will be able to carry someone on his back (sorry, Bananas!) and dominate eating competitions (à la "Nightmare Island").

Be sure to keep watching CT every Tuesday on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions at 9/8c -- and to hear the MTV vet open up about life as a father, view the heartwarming video below.