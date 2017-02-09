Solange Is A Lady In Red For The March Cover Of Elle

Solange is the queen of monochromatic looks; the latest issue of Elle proves it once again.

In addition to the enormous — and incredibly cozy-looking — Norma Kamali coat she wears on the cover, the shoot features Solange wearing a variety of red garments with her signature coordinating eyeshadow.

Now I'm ready to attempt my own bright red shadow at home, just in time for Valentine's Day. Although I'll probably aim for Solange and end up looking more, shall we say, "conjunctivitis chic."

You can see more from the cover story here.