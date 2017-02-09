'Pink Hair, Don't Care': Catelynn Lowell Debuts New Hue

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

Amber Portwood is not the only Teen Mom OG lady rocking some pink locks: Catelynn Lowell just dyed her hair and opted for the same bright hue as her MTV cohort. Bye bye to that au naturel trademark!

"Pink hair don't care," Novalee's mama captioned the Instagram image above, which finds the Michigan native showing off her freshly tinted locks in a fierce selfie. Looking good, Mama.

Meanwhile, Amber recently shared a snap of her fuchsia strands -- with a matching pink top. Respect for that fab color coordination!

What do you think of Cate's mommy makeover? Sound off in the comments!