Kim Kardashian Reveals Her 1988 Barbie Magazine Debut And It’s Amazing

Last night, Kim Kardashian took a trip through the Kardashian archives on Snapchat. She rediscovered the magazine she first modeled for, and it is very ... prescient.

In a 1988 issue of Barbie Magazine, Kim is seen touring Hollywood and reading a "Homes of the Stars" map.

Little did 8-year-old Kimmy know she would one day be featured on those maps herself. Or, you know what, maybe she did. Kris Jenner was probably whispering daily fame affirmations into her daughter's ear at the time.