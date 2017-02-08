Getty Images

Migos have been on a hot streak lately thanks to the success of Culture and “Bad and Boujee,” but they may have hit a road bump thanks to some controversial new comments.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Migos questioned the support that their fellow Atlanta rapper iLoveMakonnen received when he came out as gay last month. Writer Jonah Weiner described the trio getting uncomfortable about the subject as they contemplated how an artist who rapped about trapping could also be gay. In the interview, Offset said fans supported Makonnen “because the world is fucked up,” Takeoff added that “this world is not right,” and Quavo suggested Makonnen’s sexuality is “wack” and “undermines his credibility.”

After a day of backlash surrounding their comments, Migos apologized in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We are all fans of Makonnen’s music and we wish he didn't feel like he ever had to hide himself,” they said. “We feel the world is fucked up that people have to hide and we're asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

Makonnen, for his part, has not publicly commented on Migos’ comments or subsequent statement.