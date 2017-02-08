Only Rihanna Can Make Green Hair Look This Sophisticated

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Rihanna has gone green. New behind-the-scenes pics shared by stylist Farren Fucci show the Anti singer strutting her stuff in forest green locks.

Pairing a bold, colorful dress with even bolder hair is a feat that only Rihanna could pull off. Behold:

There's also this video, in which Rih struts her stuff and promptly makes your jaw drop to the ground. It's been a hot minute since she last sported green, though this darker shade is much more subdued than the lime green hair she rocked in her 2014 MAC Viva Glam campaign.

But despite how well this look works, it appears to be temporary. A photo posted by Shannon Stokes — who worked with Fucci on the shoot — shows Rih with black hair and a lavender poof that same night. How'd she change it up so fast? A wig, most likely.

Actually dyeing your hair green is a pain in the rear, so it's understandable if Rih went the temporary route. Let's hope she busts out this wig again when St. Patrick's Day rolls around.