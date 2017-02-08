Nicki Minaj And Gucci Mane Have Apparently Squashed Their Years-Long Beef

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj appears to be on a reunion spree. After recently linking up with her Young Money comrades Drake and Lil Wayne, she’s now reconciled with one of her oldest collaborators: Gucci Mane, who was a key player on her breakout mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

The East Atlanta rapper posted a pic with Nicki on Instagram today (February 8) that shows them throwing up six fingers apiece for his native Zone 6. “Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary,” he captioned the snap. She followed up with a similar pic, adding simply, “Word to Zone6️⃣.”

Both Gucci and Nicki are expected to release new albums this year, so La Flare’s warning to “stay tuned” means they may have a collaboration in the works. If that’s the case, it’ll mark their first studio team0up since Gucci ignited their mini-beef with a bizarre Twitter rant in 2013. At the time, he alleged that he and Waka Flocka had hooked up with Nicki, to which she responded, “I’m rlly cracking up. He’s fighting so hard for one more ounce of relevance. Tyga and I turned down his feature request last Thursday.”

Gucci later publicly apologized for his behavior and, not long after, checked into rehab. He later went to prison for a three-year stint and, post-release, has spoken candidly about wanting to mend relationships with people he’s wronged. Looks like Nicki is one of them.