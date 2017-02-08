'Work Of Art': Jenelle Evans Shares Snapshots Of Newborn Ensley

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Babies change and grow so quickly -- so Jenelle Evans is making sure to remember these early days with her daughter Ensley. The proof: The Teen Mom 2 cast member -- who welcomed the princess with beau David Eason on January 24 -- just shared some snaps with her "sugar plum" from a recent photoshoot. And naturally, the newborn is front and center!

"You're my favorite work of art," the 25-year-old captioned the photo above, which finds the mother-daughter duo in a milk bath.

In another image, below, Jenelle couldn't help but marvel that she and David "made something so beautiful." Three musketeers!

