She may not have even made it out alive ...

It’s time to get strung out on Lady Gaga’s latest music video.

The colorful, rollicking “John Wayne” visual picks up where “Million Reasons” left off, with Gaga rocking her signature Joanne uniform: a pale pink suit and matching cowboy hat. In a matter of seconds, though, she strips off the polished look and goes full-on cowgirl vandal. One minute she’s chugging a beer in a car driven recklessly by her grungy lover, and the next minute she’s firing off a gun that doubles as a thigh-high boot.

It’s all flashy colors and fast-paced action until the eye-popping conclusion, which leaves you wondering if Gaga made it out alive. Guess we’ll find out in the next Joanne video. In the meantime, let’s pour one out for Mother Monster (and for this video’s cleanup crew).

See the full, Jonas Åkerlund–directed video exclusively on Apple Music here, or check out a 30-second preview below.

Gaga’s “John Wayne” video continues an epically busy week for the star, who had the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, then announced a world tour in support of Joanne. Oh, and she’s performing at the Grammys on Sunday with Metallica. Try to keep up.