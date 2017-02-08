Tinashe Is The Face Of Juicy Couture’s Comeback Collection

Juicy Couture has been spending the last few years attempting to turn early-2000s nostalgia into a full-blown tracksuit comeback. So far, this seems to be gaining steam with Kylie Jenner, but not really with regular shoppers. But! Juicy just announced they're creating a capsule collection with Urban Outfitters. And they're making Tinashe the face of it.

Teen Vogue reports that the collection will consist of 14 pieces and range from $39 to $199, which is certainly a bit more affordable than the Vetements x Juicy Couture collab that cost well into the quadruple digits.

The campaign is shot by Petra Collins, who was also responsible for Kim Kardashian's Wonderland cover in which she wore a Juicy tracksuit last year.

The collection comes out February 13, just in time to stock up on velour before your big Valentine's Day date.