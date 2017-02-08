Getty Images

Beach turtlenecks are gonna be huge this summer, mark my words

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, And More Are Turtleneck Queens On The Cover Of Vogue

Vogue's March cover star has been revealed. Actually, make that stars, plural.

The issue "celebrates modern American women," and what better way to do that than have seven models line up on the beach in matching turtlenecks and shorts?!

Models Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti star in the shoot, which you can check out here.