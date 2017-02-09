This Is What The Grammy Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

As we anticipate the 2017 Grammys (i.e., as we cross our fingers that Rihanna will attend this year), let us look back on some of the Grammy fashion from 10 years ago. Back then, red carpet style was more "high-end prom dress," and not the more conceptual looks we're used to nowadays. The vibe of the night seemed to be, "Let me throw on a metallic empire-waist dress and go." This is probably because it was a pre-Instagram era. (Just a little "social commentary" for ya.) See for yourself:
Ciara
The princess is here ... and she's wearing an empire-waist minidress.
Carrie Underwood
Buckle your seat belts, because here we have the first of many metallic empire-waist dresses of the night.
Beyoncé
Is it just me, or does her face say "In 10 years I will command the attention of the entire internet with a simple birth announcement"?
Nelly Furtado
What Nelly lacks in length she makes up for in embellishments.
Mary J. Blige
Remember when everyone was BELTING everything? Also, look how vibrant Mary J. Blige is here. Truly the glow that comes from not tolerating any hateration in the dancery that is your life.
Hilary Duff
Rare footage of Hilary Duff's bad girl era. Also ... would you look at that ... another metallic embellished cocktail dress.
Shakira
Shakira provides the rare pop of color of the night, but stays consistent with the theme of EMPIRE WAISTS.
Christina Aguilera
I don't want to call it an empire waist, but it's not not an empire waist.
Fergie
Yet another metallic, empire-waist minidress.
The Pussycat Dolls
This is not a promotional photo for a failed live action Disney Princess series. It is, however, a failed girl group. Unfortunately, it seems they split due to not wearing enough empire-waist dresses.
The Dixie Chicks
Groups that wear empire waists together, stay together.
Mandy Moore
Her face shows how I feel after writing this post. Goodnight.