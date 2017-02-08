Iron Fist’s Colleen Wing Kicks So Much Ass In Violent New Teaser

Netflix

If you're looking for a reason to watch Marvel's Iron Fist, we have two words for you: Colleen Wing. Netflix just dropped a sneak peek from the upcoming Netflix series, which premieres March 17, featuring Colleen Wing (played by Jessica Henwick) — in her signature white-on-white ensemble — kicking ass and dismantling the patriarchy in a cage fight with two boorish brutes. In other words, say hello to your new favorite Marvel hero.

Iron Fist follows Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who was presumed dead after a deadly plane crash 15 years ago. But when he resurfaces in New York City, his friends and enemies discover that not only is he very much alive, but he also wields the mystical power of the Iron Fist. He eventually teams up with Wing, an expert martial artist with a thousand-year-old katana, to take down some bad guys.

If this is just a taste of some of the fight choreography Iron Fist has planned, then we are certainly in for a treat.