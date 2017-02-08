Taylor Swift’s Ex Tom Hiddleston Finally Explains That ‘I Heart T.S.’ Tank Top

Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston feels everything, deeply and earnestly. He's the kind of guy who will wax poetic over London fog, so of course, when he falls in love, he falls hard. Case in point: his oft-scrutinized, three-month romance with Taylor Swift, which Hiddleston swears in a new GQ cover story was the real deal.

"She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he says in the same interview where he shows off his romanticism and overwhelming enthusiasm for everything from porridge to Tom Hanks. Hiddleston knows what you're thinking, that his picture-perfect romance with Swift was all a publicity stunt. But to that, the Kong: Skull Island actor says, "Of course it was real." (He'd also like to be excluded from your Hiddleswift conspiracy narrative, one that he never asked to be part of when he took those extremely public photos on the beach.)

"A relationship exists between two people," he continues. "We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story. And I'm still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July."

That "joke among friends" was the infamous "I Heart T.S." tank top he wore during Swift's star-studded Independence Day party last summer, apparently for protection after he hurt his back in a fall. "I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?'" Hiddleston says. "And one of her friends said, 'I've got this.' And we all laughed about it. It was a joke." (It's incredibly hard to keep up with spry, young twentysomethings.)

Sadly, Hiddleston did not address the temporary heart tattoo — with a "T" in the middle — he was also sporting while frolicking on Swift's Rhode Island beach property. So we're going to assume that it was part of the joke, too.

TL;DR — Hiddleston doesn't want to hide his love (or his PDA) from the world. He wants to shout it from the rooftops. And if he could, he'd probably lasso the moon for you, too. To be honest, that doesn't sound so bad. Maybe we're just too jaded to appreciate Tom's love.