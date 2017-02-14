12 Iconic Nickelodeon Kisses You're Still Not Over

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon shows gave us the best 'ships — and 'ship rivalries — of the 2000s. Seeing your TV faves finally make moves and take their obvious romantic feelings for each other to the next level is definitely a highlight of any show. It just never gets old, ya know?

While some classic Nick smooches were characters' firsts, others were just hilariously off-putting and will never, ever leave our memory for their strangeness. Check out these lip-locking moments, preserved in GIF form for all eternity. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]