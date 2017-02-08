Katy Perry Chained Herself To A Disco Ball To Preview Her New Single

Getty Images

After announcing her performance at this weekend's Grammy Awards, Katy Perry has steadily been dropping hints about a new single. She's even shared a few seconds of music.

A new Instagram video shows Perry walking in stilettos with her ankle chained to a disco ball. Rumor has it that her forthcoming single is called "Chained to the Rhythm," and this brief visual definitely works as a literal illustration of that title.

The Instagram video ends with a few seconds of music, giving us an idea of what the new song will sound like. Perry also shared what appears to be a lyric from the single: "Why are we all so chained?"

A second video shared on Twitter invites fans to come find Perry's disco balls, which she appears to have hidden in parks around the globe. She urged us to bring our headphones, meaning there might be more music stashed away IRL.

Oh, and she's been using the hashtag #FridayThe10th on her new social media posts, so it looks like we know when we'll be able to hear the whole thing even if we're not in walking distance of a musical disco ball.