Lady Gaga Claps Back At Her Super Bowl Body-Shamers

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's high-flying routine at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a kinetic spectacle where she sang live while suspended upside-down from the roof of a football stadium, a feat few of us will ever accomplish. But despite all the glittery set dressing and sparkling costumes, some viewers took it upon themselves to get distracted by how Gaga's body looked.

Despite being tiny and clearly muscular enough to pivot 360 degrees while hanging from two wires, Gaga's physical form attracted some criticism because she dared to expose her midriff and because she has a little belly fat. I mean, the horror. I'm sure everyone complaining about her stomach has been on a strict diet and workout regimen for months, and has the washboard abs to back up their criticisms.

Gaga caught wind of the public grumblings and clapped back in true positive fashion. “I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” she wrote on Instagram. “I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions.”