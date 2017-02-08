All Hail The Queen: Lady Gaga Is Coming To RuPaul's Drag Race

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga has crooned “don’t be a drag, just be a queen” -- and Mother Monster is fittingly helping to crown America’s Next Drag Superstar. And no, honey, this is not a drill…

The pop singer -- fresh off her stunning Super Bowl halftime performance -- will guest star on the upcoming Season 9 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo has announced. Shortly after the news broke, Gaga took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm about “joining the girls” on the hit series, which is returning in March, and offer the first look at her special appearance:

The Season 9 premiere event, promises the network, features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history. And let's not forget the court of cut-throat Queens each competing to snatch the crown and strut away with a $100,000 cash prize and the coveted first-place title. Along the way, they’ll face an unpredictable competition and deliver water-cooler moments as these talented ladies of drag join the fabulous 100 Queens who fought for the crown before them. On your marks, get set, TWERK!

