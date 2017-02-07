Lil Wayne And Wale’s ‘Running Back’ Video Is The Perfect Post-Super Bowl Watch

YouTube

Sunday night’s Super Bowl marked the official end of the 2016 NFL season, but Wale and Lil Wayne are still very much in the football spirit.

The pair of rappers (and noted sports fanatics) have unleashed the video for “Running Back,” which they premiered in January on ESPN’s First Take. The colorful visual sees Wale and Wayne sipping drinks, dancing around models, and passing footballs between them. All the while, director ACRS plays with light and shadow as the MCs fire off some playful, vaguely sports-themed rhymes. The season’s not over until these two say it is.

“Running Back” is expected to appear on Wale’s upcoming fifth album, SHINE. Lil Wayne, meanwhile, has teased a super productive year ahead, which may or may not include a Young Money reunion with Drake and Nicki Minaj.