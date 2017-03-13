Happiness And Heartbreak: Here's What Happened In The Season 7 Finale Of Teen Mom 2

Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah wrapped up their respective journeys -- for now -- during tonight's episode

Teen Mom 2 Season 7 came to an official close during tonight's episode -- and this chapter of the girls' lives brought some happy and heartbreaking moments. In honor of this unforgettable installment of new beginnings, here's how the stories of Chelsea, Jenelle, Leah and Kailyn wrapped up.

Chelsea and her beau Cole -- who enthusiastically revealed that they would soon welcome a boy and told Aubree in unforgettable fashion -- finally said "I do" in an intimate, camera-less ceremony. The finale saw the duo happily sign their marriage license and joyfully reflect on their journey together.

"I like where we are," Chelsea told her new husband, while he gushed that he was "excited."

Meanwhile, Jenelle -- who revealed she was expecting a daughter with beau David -- watched as her second son Kaiser took an important educational step (preschool) but continued to argue with her mother Barbara as a result of their ongoing custody case regarding her firstborn Jace.

"Why would I film with you if you won't give me back Jace?" Jenelle told her mother, after their heated dispute.

In addition, Leah -- who moved into a new home with her three mini-mes, co-parented with erstwhile spouses Corey and Jeremy and continued to document daughter Ali's musuclar dystrophy diagnosis -- got some major news about her future educational plans. Specifically, she was formally accepted at West Virginia State University.

"I'm excited that I'm able to attend," Leah proudly told the director of admissions when she received the positive phone call and flashed a humongous grin.

Lastly, Kailyn's changing family dynamics with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Javi continued -- but the two did their best to hash out all of their grievances with each other and reach some sort of closure.

"I'm sorry," Javi softly said during a raw conversation, while Kail wiped away tears. "Can we leave today on good terms, trying to be adults and trying to co-parent?" he wondered. And that's where the chat ended.

What did you think of this season of Teen Mom 2 -- and which of the girls' storylines resonated with you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments, and don't miss Part 1 of the reunion special TKTKTK.