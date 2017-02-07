Nikki Reed And Nina Dobrev Shut Down Every Nasty Rumor With One Jaw-Dropping Picture

Getty Images

Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev are putting rumors of their so-called feud to rest. The two took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 7) to post photos from a recent get-together in Atlanta with Reed's husband, and Dobrev's ex, Ian Somerhalder.

While Dobrev mostly let the friendly photo speak for itself — adding, "Farewell dinner with team Somereed!" below it — Reed took things a step further, penning a scorching caption that should shut down those "made-up stories" of a feud once and for all.

"For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," Reed wrote. "...I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose."

"So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost [and] women hating women," Reed added. "Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that's what these magazines, websites and blogs don't understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that."

Reed concluded her powerful message with a call to tabloid magazines and websites to "shift" the narrative and stop painting women as "bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters."

"When we write these headlines we teach hate," she wrote. "I've seen it firsthand. Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, [and] hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other [and] view ourselves."

Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for three years while filming The Vampire Diaries before splitting in 2013, and Dobrev left the CW series two years later. Meanwhile, Somerhalder and Twilight alum Reed got engaged after six months of dating in January 2015, tying the knot a few months later. Since 2015, certain tabloids have chosen to perpetuate rumors that Reed and Dobrev are feuding — something neither actress has commented on until now.

Dobrev and Somerhalder have done nothing but support each other publicly, which is why the reports were particularly perplexing. But like Reed says, they're "falsities" and do nothing but pit girls against each other and manipulate passionate fans.