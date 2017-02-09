‘Lady Problems,’ With Jennifer’s Body Director Karyn Kusama

Getty

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Rachel Handler co-host alongside one of our favorite horror directors, Karyn Kusama. Kusama has directed Jennifer's Body, Girlfight, and last year's The Invitation; her new short film, part of a female horror anthology called XX, is out next week. We talk to Karyn about her Rosemary's Baby–esque short, the strange and singular trajectory of her career, the state of modern horror, and why being a woman is totally fucking terrifying.

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know "Lady Problems."