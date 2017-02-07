Marvel’s Iron Fist Punches Everything In Sight In Action-Packed New Trailer

Netflix

Before Marvel and Netflix can assemble their Defenders, there's still one piece of the puzzle missing: Iron Fist. Finn Jones will make his debut as the martial artist with mythical powers in Marvel's Iron Fist, joining Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in Netflix's slate of superheroes.

But Iron Fist is different from the city's other heroes. For starters, Danny Rand is an optimist, and he brings a certain sense of naïveté to the Marvel universe — and that innocence is reflected in Iron Fist, a character who's mostly used for laughs in the comics. He also has ancient powers bestowed upon him by a mythical force. Iron Fist will follow Rand, the son of billionaire parents who returns to New York after going missing 15 years ago. As he tries to reclaim his parents' company, Danny's time in the lost Himalayan city of K'un-Lun training to harness the ancient power of the mighty Iron Fist comes in handy as a new enemy appears in the city.

In other words, he punches things with his magical fist. Watch the newly released official trailer below:

With the help of Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), a badass martial artist, and fan-favorite Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who once again finds herself helping a reluctant superhero, it looks like Danny Rand will punch his way to victory one way or another. If you thought Daredevil had epic fight choreography, just wait until you see Iron Fist.

Marvel's Iron Fist hits Netflix on March 17.