Getty Images

The Chainsmokers Were So Blown Away By A Fan’s Cover That They’re Bringing Him On Tour

The Chainsmokers will set out on a North American tour this spring, and they're bringing an especially talented fan along with them.

The EDM duo recently caught wind of an exceptional cover of one of their songs floating around the internet. Canadian musician Tony Ann, who's currently attending Berklee School of Music, had posted a couple of videos of himself shredding a cover of "All We Know" on piano, and his musicianship was impressive enough to make it all the way to The Chainsmokers themselves.

So what's a young, popular EDM group to do when someone turns their song into a masterful piano instrumental? Bring him along on tour so the whole continent can see his chops, of course. Like they said in their Instagram caption: "Just shows you never know what's gonna happen."