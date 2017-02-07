iCarly Stars Nathan Kress And Jennette McCurdy's New Film Gets A Quirky Trailer

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Get ready for another iCarly reunion, because stars Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress — whose characters were affectionately known by fans as "Seddie" — have a new project premiering later this month.

8 Bodies, a short film co-directed and co-written by McCurdy and Colton Tran, recently dropped its trailer, and Kress tweeted Monday (February 6) that he was "[s]o pumped for you guys to see this!"

McCurdy and True Jackson, VP's Matt Shively play newlyweds who accidentally hit someone with their car. But since the film's called 8 Bodies and not 1 Body, it's safe to say they run into more people along the way. Kress plays a police officer who makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the trailer, pulling a gun on Shively.

The film, with all its quirky, Quentin Tarantino–esque vibes, is due out Valentine's Day, February 14. Check out the trailer above.