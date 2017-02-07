Is Virgil Abloh Replacing Riccardo Tisci At Givenchy?

Just a week after Givenchy shook up the style world with news of creative director Riccardo Tisci's departure, the French label potentially has another surprise in store. According to "sources," WWD is reporting that Virgil Abloh — designer of Off-White and Kanye West's creative director — is potentially "a contender" to succeed Tisci, whose exit ends a 12-year tenure.

Tisci and Abloh have collaborated before, securing a Grammy nom in 2011 for the Watch the Throne album artwork. And as WWD points out, Abloh's been on the radar of Givenchy parent company LVMH for a while now, having secured a spot as a finalist in 2015's LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers (alongside the equally young and buzzy Demna Gvasalia, who now helms Balenciaga).

While neither Givenchy nor Abloh are publicly confirming nor denying the rumors, Abloh has had his sights on running a luxury house for a long time. In an interview with WWD last year, Abloh said, "I have a litany of ideas that bring modern relevance, but also a financial vision, on how these brands can be more successful in the space of luxury ... Off-White is sort of my résumé and it’s my laboratory to experiment with these ideas to see which ones are valid.”

Abloh's ironclad credibility with young streetwear fans might be an equally appealing currency to an older luxury house like Givenchy — and Abloh knows it. “You know my style of clothing is basically a discourse between me and the kids," he said in the same interview. “We’re talking straight to the market."