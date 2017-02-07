Pink Denies That Lady Gaga Copied Her Signature Moves At The Super Bowl

Getty Images

The sky is big enough for the both of them

After Lady Gaga whizzed around the football stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show, some fans noticed a certain similarity to Pink's famously airborne live performances. But Pink has come out in defense of Gaga's acrobatics, saying that the air is open territory for all pop stars brave enough to hang from a wire.

In a note posted to Instagram, Pink praised Gaga's performance and deflected any claims that the Joanne singer had borrowed her ideas. "Lady Gaga killed it yesterday," Pink wrote. "Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!"

She has a point: There's no copyright on verticality.