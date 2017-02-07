Getty Images

Katy Perry Might Be Debuting New Music At The Grammys

This year's Grammy Awards are turning out to be a stacked affair, and Katy Perry just sweetened the deal by promising a performance at the ceremony this Sunday (February 12).

Not only will Perry perform live at the Grammys, it seems like she's ready to usher in a new era in her music career. She's changed her avatar on social media to a brand-new photo that looks suspiciously like cover art to some kind of music release. Could she be using the Grammy stage to debut a new song?

Until Sunday, our biggest hint is probably her latest Instagram caption: "New life who dis." Cryptic!