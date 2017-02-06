Jamie Lynn Spears Tried To Rescue Daughter After ATV Crash

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Jamie Lynn Spears's 8-year-old daughter Maddie is in "stable but critical condition" following an ATV accident at their family home. According to a police report obtained by People, Maddie and the vehicle were submerged in a pond Sunday afternoon (February 5). Spears and husband Jamie Watson — Maddie's stepfather — saw the crash happen and immediately rushed to help her.

"Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail," the report reads. "The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

The accident reportedly occurred after Maddie tried to steer the ATV away from a ditch. "In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes," the report states.

On Monday afternoon, Maddie's aunt, Britney Spears, posted a message on Twitter: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

