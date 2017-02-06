We've Been Waiting 15 Years For This A Walk To Remember Reunion Photo

Getty

It's been 15 years since A Walk to Remember first made you ugly cry, but here's something to smile about: co-stars Mandy Moore and Shane West, and director Adam Shankman finally reunited on Sunday (February 5).

After the Super Bowl, the trio spent three hours catching up over dinner. "These two gentlemen are still some of the best around," Moore captioned the photo below, shared on all three of their Instagrams. "My ❤ is full."

"After 15 years their love is still like the wind: I can't see it but I will always feel it," Shankman captioned his post, referencing the movie's unforgettable final line that had you bawling.

15 years and well worth the wait.