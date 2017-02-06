Selena Gomez Spent Super Bowl Sunday As A Seventh Wheel

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Selena Gomez was a true champ on Super Bowl Sunday (February 5). The party she attended was chock-full of couples, so she made the best of the situation by taking a hilarious photo.

Being a third wheel may be awkward, but it takes a whole new level of confidence to rock seventh-wheeling. Clearly Sel's embraced it.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

On the bright side, her whole night didn't look like this. There may be three couples canoodling around her in this pic, but the rest of her Instagram story shows way more jokes and laughter than PDA.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd — Sel's rumored love interest — was nowhere in sight. They recently went on a romantic vacay in Italy, however, so perhaps they decided to do their own things for the Super Bowl. Now the big question is: Will they spend Valentine's Day together?