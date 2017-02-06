Chrissy Teigen Does Not Care That You Saw Her Nipple At The Super Bowl

She can’t watch the Super Bowl without a perv zooming in on her sheer top

Like many of us last night, Chrissy Teigen watched Super Bowl LI while enjoying some lovely nachos and hot dogs.

Unlike most of us, she did so while sitting in luxury box seats and was unsuspectingly filmed live. Some very uh ... astute ... viewer noticed she was wearing a sheer blouse without a bra underneath her blazer.

She promptly shut him down.

Stop trying to make another Nipplegate happen! Let Chrissy live!