Lady Gaga Was A Bedazzled Linebacker At The Super Bowl

During her halftime performance last night, Lady Gaga paid homage to traditional football uniforms in the most Lady Gaga way possible: with a bunch of crystals.

Gaga sported Atelier Versace for the big show, and Donatella Versace herself even stopped by to make sure everything was in order. The hyper-padded shoulders of the bodysuit seem to be a play on football shoulder pads.

At one point, she added a very spiky jacket.

The uniform references got even more literal as Gaga's performance went on. She finished off the show with straight-up shoulder pads and a bedazzled harness.

While last night's game was an unpredictable ride, at least we could count on Lady Gaga to be a reliable source of sparkling glamour.