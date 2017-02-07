Did Sylvia Betray Tony With Her Very First Challenge Vote?

The 'Real World: Skeletons' alum threw her former housemate under the bus -- but some say she made the right decision

“This is not me -- I don’t choose sides,” Sylvia said just before the very first elimination-round nomination ceremony on tonight’s The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions.

But then, she chose one. And the fallout wasn’t pretty.

On the Season 29 Challenge premiere, the Real World: Skeletons alum found herself caught between a rock and a hard place (or, more accurately, between three former housemates and the rest of The Shelter’s residents). The game’s first mission, “Over Under,” had created an unexpected rift between Jenna, Kailah, Tony and…everyone else, and when it came time for the game’s women to select a male elimination round opponent for Bruno, who’d lost the mission, Sylvia felt lost.

On one hand, she could choose to stand with Bruno, Tony and Nicole and vote for Theo, thus ensuring a Skeletons alliance that honored her existing friendships. On the other hand, she could choose to stick with the majority of the house and vote for Tony instead. The former, she worried, could potentially ruin her chances at advancing. As far as Sylvia was concerned, declaring allegiance with such a small team just didn’t seem like a smart move.

“I don’t want to make a decision that’s going to ruin friendships, and I don’t want to make a decision that’s going to put a target on my back,” she lamented. “I don’t know what to do.”

Ultimately, though, after much agonizing, Sylvia went with her gut and decided to side with The Shelter's majority: She cast her vote for Tony. Almost immediately, Nicole and Tony both went ballistic and swore to expend their collective power to eliminate Sylvia from the game.

“Tony is the last person that I ever wanted to vote for,” Sylvia said after making her choice. “But we’re all here to win that money, and I just hope we can move past it.”

Tony and Nicole, though, weren’t so keen on mending fences.

“I hope you cry every day of your life,” Nicole said. “I hope your boyfriend breaks up with you.”

“You know my situation more than anybody here,” Tony said, alluding to his recent fatherhood and the fact that he had a second child on the way. “I hope that was worth it…This relationship will never be mended.”

Still, competitors like LaToya and Shane insisted to Sylvia that she made the right move.

“You saw how quickly Nicole turned on you,” LaToya said. “Your vote is your right -- you can choose who you want to vote for.”

“They were just mad you weren’t their pawn,” Shane added. “[Tony] only wanted you as long as you could protect him.”

Ultimately, Tony bucked up and defeated Bruno in the first elimination round — “In the Trenches” — and secured the game’s fourth pass to The Oasis.

“I can tell y’all know who my votes gonna be for,” he told the entire house upon his triumphant return. “Sylvia.”

What do you think — did Sylvia make the right choice by siding with the game’s majority even though it meant she potentially lost three friends? Or should she have put relationships before the game, and will karma come back to bite her? Tell us what you think, and be sure to tune in to a brand-new Invasion of the Champions episode next Tuesday at 9/8c!