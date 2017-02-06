Lady Gaga Is Taking Her Greatest Hits Super Bowl Spectacle On A World Tour

Sunday night (February 5), Lady Gaga wowed football watchers of America with a Super Bowl halftime show for the ages. She hung from the ceiling, jumped off the edge of the stadium, and sang live while being carried by a football player–sized dude, all without missing a beat or a note. Now, it sounds like she's about to take that spectacle on the road.

Gaga announced the Joanne world tour shortly after the performance and shared the extensive stops she'll be making on her website. The tour will kick off in Vancouver on August 1 and conclude in Salt Lake City on December 14, with a ton of North American and European dates in between (plus a stop at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil).

Given that she's calling it the Joanne world tour, Gaga will probably spend her upcoming concerts showing off material from her latest album. But if her high-flying Super Bowl set was any indication, she'll hopefully keep breaking out the classics from her Fame Monster and Born This Way days.