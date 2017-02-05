SNL: Kristen Stewart Drops An F-Bomb And Melissa McCarthy Steals The Show

Kristen Stewart kicked off her first time hosting Saturday Night Live with a shock, accidentally dropping an f-bomb on live television. Stewart had all but finished her monologue, which tackled President Donald Trump's fixation with her previous relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson (which Trump's tweeted about eleven times), when in the closing moments, she insisted that hosting was "the coolest fucking thing ever," drawing howls from the audience and big reactions from cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant.

Stewart was clearly embarrassed by her mistake, joking that she'd probably never be invited back. (It may have seemed like an innocent flub in the moment, but NBC and Lorne Michaels have not always taken kindly to similar situations in the past.) Nerves aside, Stewart largely held her own in the episode, showing that she was game to act silly and play against type.

Below are some of the episode's top sketches:

Melissa McCarthy Makes A Surprise Cameo and Destroys Sean Spicer Melissa McCarthy, one of SNL's very best recurring hosts, made a surprise cameo in the middle of the show, coming out as Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer. McCarthy's impression of Spicer was brutal. Spicer has a notoriously antagonistic relationship with the press (and a high, shrill voice), and McCarthy brought her trademark gonzo approach to the performance, screaming at the cast portraying White House correspondents, downing a jar full of gum (Spicer eats 35 sticks of gum a day), using ridiculous props, blasting reporters with a super soaker, and physically lifting the podium to attack anyone who asked her a difficult question. If Baldwin's Trump and Larry David's Bernie Sanders are any indication, this won't be the last time we see McCarthy as Spicer. But even if this is the only one we ever get, this sketch was truly a gift.

Alec Baldwin Returns To Make Some Bad International Phone Calls With Steve Bannon Baldwin, a week removed from his actual hosting stint, appeared in the cold open to parody Trump's series of nightmare phone calls to foreign leaders, as advised by Steve Bannon. Bannon's portrayal on the show is one of SNL's best running jokes, as they've decided against any sort of attempt to accurately or realistically depict Bannon, instead portraying him as an evil, hooded demon-esque skeleton. The sketch ends with Bannon requesting his desk back, and Trump returning to his smaller, child's desk with toys, which is sure to further strain the real-life relationship between Trump and Bannon.

A Torrid Affair (While Making Totinos Pizza Rolls) SNL's Totinos commercial parodies, featuring Vanessa Bayer as a housewife who lives only to feed her "hungry guys," typically poke fun at the sexist depiction of women in television commercials. Last year, they took a dip into the absurd, and this iteration continues that trend. This time, the "hungry guys" are too distracted by "the big game" to notice the steamy romance budding in the kitchen between the two women left to make the pizza rolls, parodying the festival-friendly French films Stewart has become known for.

Next week's episode will be hosted by Alec Baldwin (hosting for the record 17th time) with musical guest Ed Sheeran.