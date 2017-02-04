Donald Glover Got The Original Lando Calrissian's Approval To Take On The Role

Ethan Miller/Getty Images + Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Donald Glover is going to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming addition to the Star Wars franchise that serves as Han Solo's origin story, and though the film isn't hitting theaters until 2018, he's already hard at work on his research — and heading straight to the source to do it.

Glover grabbed lunch with Billy Dee Williams, the actor who played Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and Williams left their meeting feeling great about what his predecessor can bring to the part. (It's a safe bet that Glover's mom is green with envy right now.)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said that Glover's "worldly" personality is going to be an asset as he dives deeper into his performance, and that he's not interested in pushing his ideas for the part on the young actor.

"I guess he was doing what normal actors do, they just want to find out what direction they want to take so they gather their information," Williams said of their meal. Turns out Williams did some research of his own on Glover, too. "So, we just sat and talked, and I didn’t want to impose on anything he wanted to do — he’s got his own ideas, I would imagine. I know he has his own ideas. He’s a very talented young man. In fact, I was listening to some of his music and it’s pretty good stuff."

"Donald is eclectic, I think that’s really important particularly for the character of Lando," he continued. "He is particularly eclectic in the way he approaches his art. When I talked to him I really got the sense of him being a worldly person."

Williams added that he "wouldn't say no" to a cameo in the Han Solo flick, which will also feature Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and newcomer Alden Ehrenreich.