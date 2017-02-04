Adam Driver Is Really Into The 'Risk' Of His Live Super Bowl Commercial

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As we ease into the final season of Girls and that awkward, seemingly endless stretch in between Star Wars movies, Adam Driver is popping up in unexpected places — and this time he's going to be participating in an adrenaline-pumping event before one of the biggest televised audiences of the year.

Driver is starring in the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial, and the spot — which is for Snickers — reminds him of the thrill and terror of live theater, in that you have to roll with the punches and keep the show going, even if things don't proceed as planned. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Driver talked about the ad why he thinks Snickers taking a "big risk" with this whole endeavor.

"Hiring me was a big risk on their part, but apart from that, I don’t want to give away what happens," he told EW. "I’ve always been interested in live things, basically going back to theater — the potential threat of it not going right, or that it’s just kind of more dangerous. It’s live and people know it. I think that just adds a level of excitement and challenge that makes it feel more alive. There’s no safety net at all and I think that’s always kind of a fascinating thing to be a part of and an interesting thing to watch."

He also shares that it involves horses in some capacity, that "equestrians will love it," and that working with animals is pretty much the best, even if "they’re very unpredictable." "Kids and dogs are always the best actors, because you never know what they’re going to do," he said. "At any minute, either of them can just pee." Horses do that a ton, apparently. "It is kind of amazing how much horses do pee. We had a horse pee like a river and it covered up all of the marks, so everyone had to get ankle deep and throw on more sand."

Ah, the excitement and theatrics of live television. And urine. Catch Driver's Snickers commercial live during the Super Bowl on February 5.