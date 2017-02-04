Alessia Cara's Ariana Grande And Lorde Impressions Are Scarily Spot-On

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella + Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Alessia Cara just paid Ariana Grande and Lorde a seriously stunning compliment. Who knew she was a voice-shifting impression queen that can essentially try on the voices of pop divas like vocal costumes and make us all do a double-take?!

Cara is heading to Saturday Night Live on February 4, and she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her performance and deliver a compelling ones of her own. Sure, she'll sing two of her own songs on SNL, and that's great, obviously — but she shocked everyone when she took Fallon up on a game of Wheel of Musical Impressions, and the late-night host may never recover.

The gist: Cara and Fallon were each tasked with singing a well-known tune in the style of a famous singer. Her first task was to get through a verse of "Skidamarink" while trying on her best Grande-inspired R&B croon, and she nailed it right down to the Dangerous Woman's facial expressions.

Her attempt at the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as sung by Nicki Minaj was okay, but what really deserved a standing ovation was her Lorde-ified version of "Baa Baa Black Sheep." Close your eyes and you would have ABSOLUTELY ZERO CHANCE of telling Cara apart from the "Royals" singer herself. Throw in extra points for her Lorde claw and you've got an impression for the ages right here.

Catch Cara on SNL, and who knows: Maybe she'll surprise us with her acting chops once more.