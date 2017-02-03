Justin Bieber Just Quietly Returned To Instagram

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Beliebers can let out a sigh of relief. Justin has finally returned to Instagram after leaving the platform in August 2016. For a grueling five months, fans got their Bieber fix solely through Twitter, which is nowhere near as visually stimulating.

On Friday (February 3), Bieber uploaded his first post of 2017: his new T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, complete with wacky dance moves.

"Instagram is for the devil. I think hell is Instagram. I’m, like, 90 percent sure,” Bieber reportedly said during his break. Why'd he leave? When he posted photos of his rumored girlfriend Sophie Richie, Team Jelena shippers starting harassing her.

“We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server," he continued. "I’m stuck in the DMs. I’m trying to climb my way out and I can’t.”

None of Bieber's previous posts disappeared over his hiatus, including those of Richie. It's unclear if he still thinks the app is a portal to hell.